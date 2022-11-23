10K Migrants Apprehended in Texas Border Sector over One Week

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 10,000 migrants during the past week. Another estimated 6,000 migrants got away without being apprehended.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted a video recap highlighting the week’s activities in this sector. In the video, Eagle Pass North Station Patrol Agent in Charge Mickey Donaldson reported that began the week with more than 2,500 migrants in custody.

Del Rio Sector Weekly Recap

•10,343 Apprehensions

•5,903 Known Got aways

•21 Large Groups

•6 Sex Offenders pic.twitter.com/EiSJhY4RNA — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) November 22, 2022

This was due, in large part, to a very busy week where multiple large migrant groups crossed at will. During the last week, agents in this sector apprehended 10,343 apprehensions. In addition, another 5,903 migrants got away without being apprehended.

The Del Rio Sector continues to lead the nation in the apprehension of large migrant groups. Border Patrol defines a large group as 100 or more migrants in a single border crossing event. During the past week, these agents encountered 21 large migrant groups.

Included in the apprehensions were two sex offenders within a two-hour period of time on Monday, Breitbart Texas reported.

2 more Sex Offenders off the streets!

On Monday, in a 2-hour span, Del Rio Sector agents arrested 2 convicted Sex Offenders in separate groups.

Outstanding work by our agents out in the field safeguarding our communities! pic.twitter.com/lFCQUDAaXE — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) November 21, 2022

Del Rio Sector agents also rescued eight migrants from life-threatening situations.

In connection with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers working under Operation Lone Star and local law enforcement partners, 87 human smuggling loads were intercepted. This resulted in the seizure of seven firearms and the apprehension of 503 migrant apprehensions.

