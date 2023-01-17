Hundreds of Migrants from 7 Nations Cross Border into Arizona

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents continue to apprehend large numbers of migrants crossing the border from Mexico to southern Arizona. The large groups totaled nearly 200 migrants from at least seven different nations during a two-day period last week.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted a photo of a group of migrants apprehended by Ajo Station agents near Lukeville, Arizona, on January 9. The group of 52 migrants crossed the border in a rural area.

The 52 migrants came to the U.S. from seven countries located in North and South America and Asia.

One day earlier, Ajo Station agents encountered two more groups of migrants. The two groups that crossed during a two-hour period totaled 117 migrants, Modlin reported.

The two groups of 55 and 62 migrants came from seven different countries. The large-group crossing tied up numerous agents for long periods of time for processing and transportation.

With approximately 1,380 apprehensions in just 48 hours, Tucson Sector agents remain committed to #BorderSecurity. Here is a recap covering January 11 and January 12. pic.twitter.com/cBBvXJmlXG — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) January 13, 2023

Modlin tweeted another report detailing 1,380 apprehensions in the Tucson Sector on January 11 and 12.