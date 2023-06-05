Armed Cartel Gunmen Arrested in Texas near Border, Says DPS

Texas law enforcement find a group of armed migrants believed to be members of the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas. (Texas Department of Public Safety)
Bob Price

Department of Public Safety troopers working the border region near Fronton, Texas, encountered a group of armed migrants. The troopers seized two tactical rifles found in the possession of the migrants.

DPS spokesman Lt. Chris Olivarez told Breitbart Texas that troopers and National Guard soldiers working the border under Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star border security mission, apprehended a group of five migrants last week — two were armed with AR-15-style rifles.

Texas law enforcement teams working the border near Fronton search the brush after finding a group of armed men believed to be cartel members. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

The men are believed to be connected to the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas, Olivarez stated. “One of the men told CID special agents they came under fire from Mexican law enforcement and fled across the Rio Grande,” Olivarez stated. All of the men were found wearing camouflage making the search to find them more difficult.

Border Patrol agents from the Laredo Sector and Texas law enforcement conducted a search of the area where the first group was found. During the search, the team found two more migrants — both juveniles. Law enforcement sources said the juveniles looked afraid from what they had encountered on the Mexican side of the river.

A search of the area where suspected armed cartle members were found led to the discovery of two juveniles. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

Olivarez said this is a prime example of the consequences of an unsecured border. These include threats to national security and public safety.

