Armed Cartel Gunmen Arrested in Texas near Border, Says DPS

Department of Public Safety troopers working the border region near Fronton, Texas, encountered a group of armed migrants. The troopers seized two tactical rifles found in the possession of the migrants.

DPS spokesman Lt. Chris Olivarez told Breitbart Texas that troopers and National Guard soldiers working the border under Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star border security mission, apprehended a group of five migrants last week — two were armed with AR-15-style rifles.

The men are believed to be connected to the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas, Olivarez stated. “One of the men told CID special agents they came under fire from Mexican law enforcement and fled across the Rio Grande,” Olivarez stated. All of the men were found wearing camouflage making the search to find them more difficult.

Border Patrol agents from the Laredo Sector and Texas law enforcement conducted a search of the area where the first group was found. During the search, the team found two more migrants — both juveniles. Law enforcement sources said the juveniles looked afraid from what they had encountered on the Mexican side of the river.

Olivarez said this is a prime example of the consequences of an unsecured border. These include threats to national security and public safety.