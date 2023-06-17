Feds’ Official Tweets Reveal Inhumanity of Biden’s ‘Humane’ Border Policies

Official tweets from U.S. Border Patrol sector chiefs reveal the chaos and inhumanity of border security and immigration policies described by the Biden administration as “safe, orderly, and humane.” The tweets illustrate the cruelty human smugglers subject migrants to while exploiting the lax policies that appear to invite illegal crossings.

Tweets from multiple Border Patrol sector chief patrol agents illustrate the dangers human smugglers place migrants in as they attempt to move their “cargo” into the U.S. interior. These tweets stand in conflict to what Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas continues to describe as a “humane, orderly, and safe” immigration and border security system.

As far back as 2021, Biden administration officials and open-border migrant activists described the Biden administration’s approach to border security and mass irregular migration as “human, orderly, and safe.” Vice President and Border Czar Kamala Harris emphasized the phrase in June 2021, Breitbart News reported. Secretary Mayorkas also used the phrase during a May 2021 press briefing. “President Biden and I are committed to ensuring our Nation has a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system,” Mayorkas said again in the same month. His use of the phrase continued as recently as last month.

DHS officials repeated the phrase in a November 2022 statement saying, “The department will continue our work, to enforce our laws and secure our border, while building a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system.”

Recent tweets from Border Patrol sector chiefs show the opposite is true — these policies` are anything but “safe, orderly, and humane.”

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin tweeted a photo showing migrants stashed in the trunk of a sedan as the Arizona desert heat rose to 99 degrees.

Casa Grande Station agents arrested a U.S citizen and two smuggled migrants at the FR-15 Checkpoint Saturday afternoon. The migrants were in the trunk. Casa Grande’s high on Saturday was 99°, enhancing the dangers migrants face in a trunk. The smuggler faces criminal charges. pic.twitter.com/MMO3kuIe1d — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) June 14, 2023

One day earlier, he tweeted photos showing five migrants stuffed dangerously into the rear of an SUV.

A U. S. citizen transporting migrants faces criminal charges following his arrest on Thursday. Willcox Station agents assisted @cc_sheriff with a vehicle stop on I-10 near Benson, AZ, and discovered five migrants throughout the #SUV. Border security is a team effort. pic.twitter.com/8bjAgC93Fp — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) June 13, 2023

El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent tweeted photos about the same time showing groups of migrants being smuggled in the rear of “cloned FedEx vans.”

Another tweet a week earlier showed a group of 35 migrants locked in the rear of a cargo trailer.

35 MIGRANTS LOCATED INSIDE A BOX TRAILER! As temperatures begin to rise, ruthless smugglers continue place the lives of people in danger. Incredible job by our agents in identifying & intercepting the smuggling scheme. @CBP pic.twitter.com/1xVgOkHVQd — Anthony “Scott” Good (@USBPChiefEPT) June 8, 2023

Dangers faced by migrants at the hand of human smugglers exploiting the Biden immigration and border security policies are not limited to vehicle smuggling.

Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez tweeted photos of a migrant woman and her child rescued by agents from the swiftly moving currents of the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas.

In May, then Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted photos of migrant children found by the side of the road after being abandoned by smugglers. (Chief Owens has been selected for promotion to Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol and his name no longer appears on the DRT Sector’s Twitter account.”

Eagle Pass agents encountered two children who were previously found by a group of migrants in Mexico abandoned on the side of the road. Thankfully, the children were unharmed during their journey, and they were brought to safety by our amazing Border Patrol agents. pic.twitter.com/EE22Pu9KHr — Acting Chief Patrol Agent Juan G. Bernal (@USBPChiefDRT) May 21, 2023

Chaos ensued earlier this month when Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents came to the rescue of three migrants who sustained gunshot wounds after bandits attempted to rob them, Chief Patrol agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel tweeted.

Border Patrol agents responded to shots fired along the border near San Luis, Arizona Thursday and found three migrants with gunshot wounds to their legs. The migrants said bandits tried to rob them and shot at them when they ran away. #BorderSecurityIsNationalSecurity pic.twitter.com/5wngakTpZk — Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel (@USBPChiefYUM) June 9, 2023

The “safe, orderly, and humane immigration system” does not just impact the southwest border with Mexico. Agents along the Canadian border and the Florida coastline have been inundated by migrants being smuggled in dangerous and inhumane conditions.

The Miami Sector experienced record-shattering chaos along the Florida coastline as migrants made their way from Cuba, Haiti, and even China in small, often homemade, boats. Agents in this sector apprehended 5,314 migrants through the first seven months of the current fiscal year. According to the CBP Nationwide Encounters Report for April, this seven-month total exceeds the previous two years combined. The report indicates 4,568 of the 5,314 migrants apprehended this year in the Miami Sector are Cuban nationals, Breitbart Texas reported.

U.S. Border Patrol agents & CBP Officers responded to a migrant landing near the Dry Tortugas National Park and encountered 13 Cuban migrants (11 adults, 2 juveniles). The migrants arrived Monday evening on a homemade vessel. @DFOFlorida

#memorialday #florida #cbp #keywest pic.twitter.com/OI8h2hzOUv — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) May 30, 2023

Swanton Sector agents along the Canadian border with northeast New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire also experienced the chaotic record-shattering impacts of the Biden administration’s policies. Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia tweeted that more migrants crossed so far this fiscal year than in the five prior years combined, Breitbart Texas reported.

Swanton Sector Agents continue to demonstrate their resolve to hold the line all day, every day. Since October 1, 2022, our agents have apprehended/encountered more subjects illegally crossing than our 2018-2022 cumulative total of 3,796. #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/XmuzwKJkFn — Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia (@USBPChiefSWB) June 1, 2023

Many of these migrant crossings led to migrant rescues including six Indian migrants who had to be rescued when their boat sank crossing the Saint Regis River from Canada into New York and a migrant woman and her daughter who suffered hypothermia after becoming lost in the woods after crossing near Ft. Covington, New York.

The need for migrant rescues exploded under the Biden administration’s “safe, orderly, and humane immigration system.” During FY2020, President Donald Trump’s last full year in office, agents rescued 5,071 migrants. The number of rescues exploded during Biden’s first year in office to 12,83. It leaped again in FY22 to 22,07. So far this fiscal year, nearly 18,000 migrants had to be rescued under these migration policies.

The Biden administration’s “safe, orderly, and humane immigration system” also led to record numbers of migrant deaths. The number of migrants who died while, or shortly after crossing the borders into the U.S. more than doubled in FY21 when 448 migrants were discovered dead along the southwest border. This compares to 200 the year before, according to official CBP reports. The Washington Examiner reported that number nearly doubled again in FY22 when agents found the bodies or skeletal remains of 880 migrants.

The staggering migrant death count in 2022 led to a United Nations declaration calling the U.S./Mexico Border the deadliest land border crossing for migrants in the world, Breitbart Texas reported. Historically, the most common causes of migrant deaths involve drownings in the Rio Grande, heat-related emergencies, and vehicle accidents.

SOUTHWEST BORDER DEATHS BY FISCAL YEAR:

FY 2022 — 880

FY 2021 — 568

FY 2020 — 254

FY 2019 — 300

FY 2018 — 281

FY 2017 — 298

The number of deaths is likely to be significantly lower than the actual count of deceased migrants as it does not include migrant remains recovered by Mexican authorities or those recovered by local law enforcement authorities away from the border.

Despite the evidence to the contrary, Secretary Mayorkas again repeated the “safe, orderly, and humane immigration system” phrase during a White House press briefing last month.

“Our efforts within the constraints of our broken immigration system are focused on ensuring that the process is safe, orderly, and humane, all while protecting our dedicated workforce and our communities,” Mayorkas said. “I want to be very clear: Our borders are not open.”

“We are doing everything possible to enforce those laws in a safe, orderly, and humane way,” the secretary said again.