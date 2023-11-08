Mexican Border City Silent as Gulf Cartel Carries Out Killings, Shootings

Government officials in the Mexican border city of Matamoros, Tamaulipas, remain silent as the Gulf Cartel continues to terrorize locals and carry out violent crimes with complete impunity. The criminal organization effectively silenced local news outlets into not reporting any crime connected to them.

This week, a group of cartel members are believed to have been responsible for the murder of one of their own lookouts for unknown reasons. According to law enforcement sources, 30-year-old Juan Manuel Martinez Gallegos worked on the south side of Matamoros as a lookout for the Gulf Cartel before his murder. The victim’s job was to alert his bosses about the movements of police and military forces near his location.

Authorities responded to a spot along the highway between Matamoros and San Fernando near the exit to the Mezquital port after locals reported a body on the ground.

The unknown killers stabbed Martinez several times throughout his body and left him near the spot where he worked as a lookout. Law enforcement sources revealed that there is a police surveillance camera near the location of the murder. However, for unknown reasons, the camera did not record the killing. Martinez was originally from San Luis Potosi, and his relatives have been reluctant to speak to authorities.

Just one day before Martinez’s killing, a gunman from the Gulf Cartel shot a 17-year-old woman who dared to argue with him. Since then, locals have been terrified of crossing anyone tied to the Gulf Cartel. No one filed a criminal complaint against the alleged gunman, Carlos Manuel Rodriguez Ricalday.

The shooting took place in the Molinos Del Rey neighborhood, where Rodriguez shot into the house where 17-year-old Alexa Abigail Lugo Delgado lives. The shooting came after the young woman defended Rodriguez’s wife when the gunman was physically assaulting her during an argument. Authorities have not arrested Rodriguez on any charges.

