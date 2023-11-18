Mexican Photo-Journalist gunned Down in Ciudad Juarez; 9th in 2023

Authorities in Mexico are investigating the killing of a photographer in the border city of Juarez. The killing marks the ninth killing of its kind as human rights groups continue to label Mexico as one of the deadliest places for news workers in the world.

This week, three gunmen in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, shot and killed Ismael Villagomez — a photographer with El Heraldo de Juarez. The killing took place on Thursday early morning when Villagomez was moonlighting as a rideshare driver.

According to information released by El Heraldo de Juarez, the killing took place when the three gunmen tried to rob Villagomez while he was driving his vehicle and he tried to fight back. During the struggle, the gunmen shot the journalist in the back of the head.

On Friday afternoon, investigators with the Chihuahua Attorney General’s Office arrested three suspects identified as Carlos Miguel, Joan Eduardo, and Jesus Adrian. During the raids, authorities seized several baggies of cocaine and a handgun believed to have been used in the killing.

While the killing does not appear to be related to Villagomez’s work, Human Rights Watch has listed the murder as the ninth of its kind in Mexico in 2023.

Mexico | Photojournalist Ismael Villagómez Tapia was killed Thursday morning in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua. He was the 9th journalist killed in Mexico in 2023. pic.twitter.com/f3fA5PYZfy — Tyler Mattiace (@TMattiaceHRW) November 18, 2023

The Committee to Protect Journalists has not only called for a prompt investigation into the killing but also continues to label Mexico as one of the deadliest places in the world for media workers.

#MEXICO: CPJ has learned of the killing of Ismael Villagómez, a photographer of @heraldocuu, earlier today in Ciudad Juárez, and calls on authorities to immediately and credibly investigate. https://t.co/EZ5paYyJBu — CPJ Américas (@CPJAmericas) November 16, 2023

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.