Mexican Cops Rescue Migrants Drowning in Texas Border River

Authorities in Mexico rescued a group of migrants that had been abandoned by human smugglers in the waters of the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas.

The incident occurred Monday morning in Piedras Negras, Coahuila — an area immediately south of Eagle Pass. A group of agents with the Beta Group from Mexico’s National Migration Institute responded to the river in connection to a group of migrants stranded in the water.

Using boats, the Mexican rescue workers were able to capture the migrants and move them to safety on the south side of the river. The group had been reportedly left behind by a local human smuggling organization that was trying to get them to the Texas side of the Rio Grande.

The rescue comes just one day after another migrant drowned while crossing the river. In that incident, Texas authorities spotted a body floating downriver near Shelby Park. U.S. authorities were able to recover the body, which carried no identification. Also on Sunday, authorities on the Texas side found another body of a migrant who appears to have died from high heat exposure. The death occurred along a brushy area near the town of Quemado. That body also has not been identified.

Law enforcement sources in Coahuila confirmed to Breitbart Texas that there are currently 12 active human smuggling organizations operating in the city of Piedras Negras.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and their original Spanish. This article was written by “C.E. Herrera” and “J.M. Martinez” from Coahuila.