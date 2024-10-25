Cartel Gunmen Used Car Bombs in Two Coordinated Terrorist Attacks in Mexico

Authorities in Mexico are investigating two separate attacks in the state of Guanajuato where cartel gunmen blew up two police vehicles and one station using car bombs. The terror-style attack comes as cartel gunmen have been directly targeting police officers as a way to force them to pick sides in a fierce cartel turf war.

The first attack took place on Thursday early morning in the main plaza square in Jerecuaro, Guanajuato. One police vehicle went up in flames. No injuries were reported in that attack.

Just an hour later, a parked vehicle blew up outside of the police station in Acambaro, Guanajuato, injuring three police officers. One of the officers is listed in critical condition.

While Mexican government officials delivered the usual rhetoric about using all resources to track down the responsible parties and restore the peace, the attack comes at a time when the state of Guanajuato has been one of the leading states in Mexico experiencing targeted attacks on police officers. According to El Sol de Mexico, Guanajuato has had 42 murdered police officers this year, while the second state with the most police killings is Mexico State, with 22 deaths.

Law enforcement sources who spoke with Breitbart Texas revealed that Cartel Santa Rosa de Lima is the most likely suspect of the attack since that terrorist criminal organization has a long history of using explosive devices. As previously reported by Breitbart Texas, CSRDL has spent years trying to fight off Cartel Jalisco New Generation over the control of fuel theft and control of the methamphetamine market and production in the region. Both cartels have previously killed innocent victims at random in attacks on local bars that refused to pay protection to one organization or the other.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.