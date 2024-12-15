Vigilante Mob Beats, Kills Suspected Robber in Mexican Border City

A group of neighbors in the border city of Reynosa, Tamaulipas, brutally beat a man that they allegedly caught breaking into a home. The mob beat the man, and they tied him to a light pole before calling first responders. The man died shortly after from the injuries sustained.

The incident occurred this week in the Valle Soleado neighborhood on the southeast side of Reynosa when neighbors called 911 requesting an ambulance. Paramedics responded to the location and found a bloody man tied to a light pole. They rushed the man to a local hospital, where he died shortly after arriving.

Investigators from the Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Office responded to the city’s general hospital, where they began an investigation into the assault. According to information provided to Breitbart Texas by authorities, the victim arrived at a local store and was robbing it. The store owners tried to fight him off, and neighbors who saw the struggle rushed in to help, repeatedly beating the man.

The reprisal comes as the city of Reynosa has been plagued with numerous violent crimes. As Breitbart Texas reported, Reynosa is ground zero for a fierce turf war between rival factions of the Gulf Cartel. This turf war has led to a dramatic rise in shootouts, targeted killings, abductions, armed robberies, carjackings, extortion, and several other violent crimes. The violence has risen to such a dramatic level that the U.S. Consulate in Matamoros issued a travel warning after repeated cartel kidnappings of U.S. travelers from passenger buses. Rather than fight the rising violence head-on, the Tamaulipas government has sought to diminish the severity of the situation and, at times, completely deny or lie while claiming that the region is safe.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.