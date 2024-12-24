Cartel Pilots Drop Leaflets in Mexico Accusing Sinaloa Governor of Helping Rivals

Sinaloa Cartel pilots flew over several cities, dropping leaflets accusing Sinaloa Governor Ruben Rocha Moya and other officials of working to help the Chapitos faction. The action comes amid a fierce months-long turf war that killed or led to the forced abduction of thousands.

Reports of the flights surfaced earlier this week when social media users began posting videos of small Cessna-type airplanes flying over Sinaloa cities, including Culiacan, Mazatlan, Los Mochis, and others dropping leaflets.

Previously dropped leaflets list the leaders of the Chapitos faction of the Sinaloa Cartel, their alleged allies, and moneymen. They also include a photograph and the name of Rocha Moya, who they identify as “Godfather,” along with other state and federal politicians. Chapitos refers to the Sinaloa Cartel faction led by the sons of jailed kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

It remains unclear when the flights took place. However, the Mayitos have dropped similar leaflets in previous months. Those pamphlets point to numerous businesses that are alleged fronts of the Chapitos faction. In those leaflets, the authors claim that the Chapitos have been extorting everyday citizens, rigging elections, and carrying out numerous other crimes against innocent civilians.

As Breitbart Texas reported, Ruben Rocha Moya has been accused of helping set up Sinaloa Cartel kingpin Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada by luring him to a meeting at a ranch where members of Los Chapitos ambushed him, tied him up, and put him in an airplane that flew him into the waiting hands of U.S. federal agents in Texas. Rocha Moya claims that he was out of the country when the meeting took place and had nothing to do with it. The perceived betrayal led to a fierce turf war between the faction led by El Mayo’s son (Mayitos) and the Chapitos.

In addition to the large-scale shootouts and abductions, cartel gunmen have been torching several businesses with patrons inside, carjacking innocent motorists, and carrying out several other terror-style tactics that have paralyzed the state.

