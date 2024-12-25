VIDEO: Mexican Cops Arrest Members of Vigilante Mob Who Set Fire to Extortion Gang

Authorities in Mexico arrested three individuals on murder charges for their alleged part in an incident where a vigilante mob set fire to four men who were part of an extortion gang. During the arrest, several other neighbors tried to intervene, setting off a short shootout with authorities that ended with over a dozen arrests.

The most recent development occurred on Monday early morning when investigators with Mexico State’s Attorney General’s Office (FGJEdoMex) raided some homes in the community of Yebucivi. Authorities had three arrest warrants for two men and a woman on murder charges. Police forces were soon met with gunfire from neighbors, information provided to Breitbart Texas by the FGJEdoMex revealed.

After a short clash, authorities arrested seven individuals who had tried to stop the initial raid. The arrests are connected to a December 17 incident where more than 300 neighbors formed a vigilante mob and began to assault four men who had been extorting local shop owners demanding a weekly fee under the threat of violence, OEM news agency reported. The group was reportedly tied to the Familia Michoacan Cartel. Their local leader was nicknamed the Clown or Payaso.

Despite the arrival of authorities, the mob killed and then set fire to the four individuals before cops could break up the group.

According to investigators with FGJEdoMex, the four victims of the mob’s attack were part of an extortion gang that had the help of local taxi drivers. In connection with that separate but connected investigation, authorities reported the arrest of six suspects on extortion charges.

