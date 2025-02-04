Gunmen from the foreign terrorist organization known as the Gulf Cartel killed a woman and her two young grandchildren as they slept inside their home in the border city of Reynosa, Tamaulipas. The gunmen were clashing with a group of rivals and appeared to have shot into multiple dwellings.

The incident took place on Monday shortly after midnight, when authorities responded to the aftermath of a shootout between rival cartel gunmen in the Canda neighborhood of Reynosa.

When authorities arrived, they found a black Volkswagon truck with bullet holes and bloodstains. As authorities were checking the vehicle, locals called for help, claiming that several people had been shot in a nearby apartment, an incident report provided to the Breitbart News Foundation revealed. The car had previously been reported stolen in Texas.

Authorities went into the house and found a 43-year-old woman who had died from various gunshot wounds. Authorities also discovered her 25-year-old daughter and that woman’s two children, ages five and three, who all had gunshot injuries.

Emergency personnel rushed all three to a local hospital. However, the young children died soon after from their injuries. The woman remains listed in serious condition at a local hospital

Near the house, authorities found the body of one gunman, who also had multiple gunshot injuries. Authorities were not able to find additional gunmen.

While authorities are in the early stages of the investigation, they revealed that a group of gunmen clashed in the area, and it is believed that the innocent family was hit by stray gunfire.

The fatal shooting comes as two main factions within the terrorist organization known as the Gulf Cartel have been waging a fierce turf war for control of lucrative drug and human trafficking routes. As Breitbart Texas reported, both factions have not only been using high-powered weapons and armored vehicles but have also begun using terrorist tactics, including the use of explosives, landmines, and even drones to drop IEDs. The indiscriminate use of explosives by the Gulf Cartel has already claimed the life of one Texas resident and killed and injured several Mexican nationals.

Editor’s Note: The Breitbart News Foundation traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas, including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart News Foundations’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.C. Sanchez” from Tamaulipas.