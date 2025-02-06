Cartels Continue Using Makeshift Landmines in Mexican Border Areas Despite Killing Innocents

The terrorist organizations that operate with impunity in the Mexican border state of Tamaulipas continue using makeshift landmines to keep rivals away, even though they have already killed several innocent victims, including a U.S. citizen.

Over the weekend, Mexican military forces found several explosive devices near the municipality of San Fernando, Tamaulipas, which is about 80 miles south of the border with Texas. This location is not far from the area where, earlier that day, a similar device killed two men and injured a woman when their vehicle drove over it. As Breitbart Texas reported exclusively, one of the fatal victims in that case was a U.S. citizen from Brownsville.

During their search, the Mexican military found several makeshift explosive devices that had been buried by cartel gunmen and were set to go off when triggered by a moving vehicle driving over them.

The use of devices comes at a time when two main factions of the foreign terrorist organization known as the Gulf Cartel have been waging a fierce turf war for control of lucrative drug and human trafficking routes. The Metros from Reynosa have been fighting against the Escorpiones from Matamoros, who continue to push into their territories. The group that controls San Fernando is known as the Old School Zetas and has sided with the Metros.

In addition to the use of makeshift landmines, both sides have also been using commercial drones to drop improvised explosive devices on their rivals.

Editor’s Note: The Breitbart News Foundation traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas, including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas, if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.C. Sanchez” and J. A. Espinoza” from Tamaulipas.