EXCLUSIVE: Newly Captured Los Zetas Cartel Lieutenant Spent Time Hiding in Texas

A recently captured lieutenant with Los Zetas spent a little over a year in South Texas, hiding from his rivals before returning to Mexico to unleash extreme violence in the region. This cartel figure is credited with masterminding a large-scale attack that killed two Mexican soldiers and one police officer while injuring eight others in response to the recent arrest of his wife.

This week, Mexican authorities announced the arrest of Jorge Luis “El Flaco or Gonzo” Chavez Hernandez, the regional leader of the Old School Zetas (Zetas Vieja Escuela) in San Fernando, Tamaulipas. The arrest came as part of a midnight raid, during which authorities caught El Flaco by surprise. He was not able to fight back or try to escape. After his capture, authorities moved him to Reynosa for further court hearings.

Escape to Texas

Chavez Hernandez had been a longtime member of the Escorpiones faction of the Gulf Cartel and had control over certain municipalities in the central part of the state. Sometime in 2017, he fell out with the leadership and was forced to go on the run. Law enforcement in Mexico sources revealed to Breitbart Texas that to avoid being killed, El Flaco crossed into South Texas, where he spent a little over a year keeping a low profile. At the same time, he worked to establish new alliances to regain his position.

Ambush Attack

In April 2023, the Escorpiones made a significant push to reclaim the central part of Tamaulipas, but they were met with heavy resistance as El Flaco’s men had large-scale support from the ZVE, Metros, and CJNG. The fighting soon spread to various parts of Tamaulipas and continues to this day with unprecedented levels of intensity. Due to the widespread use of armored vehicles, both sides have resorted to the use of explosives and landmines and have even been using drones to drop explosives on their rivals.

El Flaco’s ferocity made local headlines in August 2024 when he set up an intricate ambush in Abasolo, Tamaulipas, where he killed two soldiers and one state police officer in an attack that injured eight other soldiers. The attack came soon after authorities had arrested his wife, Diana Laura Orozco, on weapons charges.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart News Foundation traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and their original Spanish. This article was written by “Francisco Morales”, “J.C. Sanchez” and “J.A. Espinoza” from Tamaulipas.