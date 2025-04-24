Guatemalan Illegal Alien Charged in Maryland Girlfriend’s Murder, Uncle Charged as Accessory

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers arrested a Guatemalan illegal alien after he allegedly murdered his Guatemalan girlfriend in Maryland. Officers also arrested the man’s uncle as an alleged accessory to murder after the fact.

Police officials in Charles County, Maryland, allege that Keycy Robinson Alexis Barrera-Rosa, 23, murdered his girlfriend, Guatemalan migrant Lesbia Mileth Ramirez Guerra, and buried her body in the Cedarville State Forest on April 17, the New York Post reported. Barrera-Rosa’s uncle, Rolvin Eduardo Barrera-Barrera, 37, also an illegal alien from Guatemala, allegedly helped bury the girl’s body.

ERO officers eventually arrested Barrera-Rosa and are holding him at the ICE Farmville Detention Center in Farmville, Virginia, according to ICE officials.

ICE officials say Barrera-Barrera and Barrera-Rosa entered the U.S. illegally near El Paso, Texas, on April 10, 2019. The two Guatemalan men were released with a Notice to Appear before a DOJ immigration judge. Barrera-Rosa reported Ramirez missing to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office in March, officials stated.

“The arrest of these two individuals marks a significant step towards justice,” ICE Baltimore acting Field Office Director Vernon Liggins said in a written statement. “This heinous crime not only devastated a community but also reinforced the urgent need to prioritize public safety by identifying, arresting, and removing egregious illegal aliens who threaten our neighborhoods.”

“ICE will continue to work tirelessly, side by side with our law enforcement partners, to safeguard our communities and uphold the rule of law,” the director stated.

Barrera-Barrera is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. Barrera-Rosa is being held in Virginia, pending extradition to Maryland.