Cartels Unleash Fiery Terror in Three States During Turf War

A series of clashes involving the Foreign Terrorist Organization, Cartel Jalisco New Generation, brought three states to a standstill as gunmen carjacked dozens of buses and vehicles to set them on fire. The attacks created blockades along the main highways in the Mexican states of Michoacán, Jalisco, and Guanajuato. The violence spread to 29 municipalities.

The clashes began on Thursday afternoon in the state of Michoacán, where gunmen from Los Viagras and Cartel Jalisco New Generation started to set up roadblocks and attack military forces. In a matter of hours, the blockades spread out into parts of Jalisco and Guanajuato.

Initial information pointed to Mexican federal forces having targeted a top leader of Los Viagras. The blockades were a strategy to pressure the rescue of that individual and pressure Mexico’s government into backing off.

Since then, Mexican federal officials claimed the violence was tied to a turf war between rival organizations and not to any arrests of cartel figures.

Mexico’s top security official, Omar Garcia Harfuch, has since claimed that only six gunmen and two police officers died.

Earlier this year, CJNG and various smaller organizations, including their former rivals Los Viagras, joined forces under the name Cartel Michoacán New Generation. In Michoacán, Los Viagras and other cells tied to La Familia Michoacána, as well as so-called self-defense groups, had joined forces against CJNG. However, the groups have been constantly switching sides.

