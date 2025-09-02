California Tow Truck Driver Arrested for Towing ICE Vehicle During Immigration Operation

A California tow truck driver is facing federal charges in Los Angeles after he is seen towing off an Immigration and Customs Enforcement patrol vehicle. A video posted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California shows the emergency lights in operation and the driver hauls it away.

“Bobby Nunez is now under arrest for brazenly towing an ICE vehicle,” Acting U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli wrote in a post on social media. “He is charged with theft of government property.”

Essayli posted two videos on X. The first shows an ICE agent chasing after the wrecker driver as he hauled off the SUV while officers nearby were arresting a suspected illegal alien, Tatiana Mafla-Martinez. The second shows Nunez being led in handcuffs by a federal agent after his arrest.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by Breitbart Texas, an ICE officer observed Nunez laughing and videoing the office as he attempted to chase down the tow truck on August 15.

“Apparently, he thought it would be funny to interfere with our immigration enforcement operations,” the acting U.S. Attorney stated. “Now he can laugh behind bars while he faces justice. Nunez is looking at up to 10 years in federal prison if convicted.”

Nunez, a U.S. citizen, faces a federal felony charge of theft of government property (18 U.S.C. § 641). If convicted on the charge, he could face up to ten years in federal prison.