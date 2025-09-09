Sinaloa Cartel Terror Network Exposed in Europe — Poland Seizes 3 Tons of Drug Chemicals

Polish authorities, backed by anti-terror units, raided a clandestine meth lab near the German border last week, arresting three men—including two chemists allegedly tied to Mexico’s notorious Sinaloa Cartel. The bust underscores the cartel’s expanding global footprint and its designation by the U.S. government as a foreign terrorist organization. Agents seized 300 liters of methamphetamine and three tons of precursor chemicals in what officials called one of the most significant synthetic drug operations ever uncovered in the region.

The raid took place late last week in a rural area in Poland near the border with Germany, where Polish police, with the help of an anti-terrorist unit, raided a lab that was being used to produce large quantities of methamphetamine and other synthetic drugs. According to information released by the Police Central Bureau of Investigation (CBSP), authorities seized 300 liters of methamphetamine and also three tons of chemicals used to produce synthetic drugs.

During the raid, authorities arrested a Polish national and two Mexican nationals who were overseeing the chemical process used to manufacture the synthetic drugs. Polish authorities revealed that the two Mexican nationals are tied to the Sinaloa Cartel, a criminal organization that they describe as “one of the largest cartels in North America.”

Polish prosecutors charged the men with organized crime and drug production charges. The arrest comes at a time when authorities not only in Europe, but also in Canada and even Australia have been arresting Mexican drug cartel operators working in their respective countries. These cartel operators are not only moving drugs overseas, but are also establishing drug labs in countries other than Mexico or the U.S.

As Breitbart Texas reported, Mexican drug cartels developed a new strategy that involves setting up drug labs in remote rural areas in Canada, where they are mass-producing methamphetamines and fentanyl that they are then smuggling south.

In July, Breitbart Texas reported on how authorities in Arizona arrested a Canadian mobster who was part of a network that linked the Sinaloa Cartel and various criminal organizations in Canada, as well as Australia and Turkey.

In November, Canadian authorities discovered one of the largest drug production labs in that country’s history, Breitbart Texas reported at the time. In that raid, officers seized 100 pounds of fentanyl, 800 pounds of methamphetamines, 70 pounds of cocaine, and 30 pounds of MDMA. Authorities also seized almost 100 weapons and various explosive devices.

