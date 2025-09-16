San Antonio Vigil Draws Thousands to Celebrate Charlie Kirk’s Legacy

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — An estimated crowd of approximately two thousand mourners gathered at the University of Texas San Antonio (UTSA) campus on Monday evening to honor the late Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. Students and residents of all ages gathered on the campus as part of a somber tribute to remember Kirk’s legacy and celebrate his life.

The vigil included several speeches by campus Turning Point USA speakers who offered prayers and messages of support to attendees. Breitbart Texas attended the vigil and spoke to several students who said they generally do not participate in political events but felt compelled to attend the vigil in support of Charlie Kirk. The students said they felt overwhelming sadness because of his assassination last week at Utah Valley University.

Among the crowd that numbered perhaps more than two thousand people paying their respects to the late Charlie Kirk were a handful of protesters holding a Palestinian flag and a sign that read “Free Palestine.” The small group of protesters was closely watched by campus staff and police officers standing nearby. The group mainly remained silent and did not disrupt the services honoring Kirk’s legacy.

The ceremony celebrated Kirk’s life through prayer that included a request for mourners in attendance to stay active in forwarding the cause of free speech that was so important to the conservative speaker’s organization. The crowd loudly chanted “USA” and “Christ is King” at several points during the vigil. Speakers offered catholic prayers recited by the entire crowd as the somber ceremony moved to a conclusion.

After the event, attendees left flowers and messages about Kirk at a memorial set up at the foot of the stage.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.