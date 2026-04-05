14 Bodies Found in Mexican Border City Cartel Killing Field

A group of activists who search for missing persons has reported finding a new cartel killing field in the Mexican border city of Reynosa, Tamaulipas. So far, the group has found the remains of 14 victims while they continue looking for more. The region remains under the control of the terrorist organization known as the Gulf Cartel.

The discovery took place this week in the south side of Reynosa, a Mexican border city immediately south of McAllen, Texas. The group known as Amor Por Los Desaparecidos has a long history of searching remote rural fields in hopes of finding the remains of victims who had been forcibly taken by cartel gunmen. Last month, the group turned over to authorities a map with 30 locations of suspected cartel killing fields that have yet to be searched.

According to information provided to Breitbart Texas by the group, this week, the group received information about the killing field and set out a search party that almost immediately located various sets of human bones. The group then contacted the Tamaulipas State Attorney General’s Office, which deployed a team of investigators to collect the remains and begin documenting the crime scene. Since the initial discovery, the group and authorities have been able to find human remains matching at least 14 bodies; the search continues.

The area where the killing field is located is in the Puerta Sur neighborhood, an area with a long history of criminal activity by the Metros faction of the Gulf Cartel. The group, which was labeled as a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S. government in 2025, has a long history of abducting and killing thousands of victims from border cities. The actions began as part of their enforcement operation targeting rival cartel members; however, the cartel has since been targeting innocent victims for extortion and ransom kidnappings, with the victims never being returned.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.