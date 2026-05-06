ICE, Texas Cops Arrest Elementary School Volunteer on Child Porn Charges

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) special agents and Corpus Christi police officers arrested 42-year-old Benjamin Thomas Milfet, a PTA Board Member and Mireles Elementary School volunteer, for the alleged possession of child porn. A search warrant executed on Milfet’s property revealed a cellphone allegedly belonging to the suspect contained more than 2,000 images of child sex abuse materials, according to an ICE media release.

According to ICE, the investigation that led to Milfet’s arrest was conducted by the Corpus Christi Police Department and the ICE Homeland Security Investigations office. The investigation peaked on April 23, when officers executed a federal search warrant on the suspect’s property. According to a KRIS TV report, upon arrival, Milfelt was found in his driveway and served with the warrant.

According to the arrest report, obtained by KRIS, investigators discovered two cell phones believed to belong to Milfet in his truck. Arresting officers allege one of the cell phones contained more than 2,000 images and videos of child sexual abuse that showed both females and males between the ages of 10 and 14 years of age, unclothed as they performed sexual acts.

The investigation revealed Milfet was a board member of the Parent Teacher Association and a volunteer at Mireles Elementary in Corpus Christi. Milfet was a volunteer participating in the Watch D.O.G.S., “Dads of Great Students,” a nationwide program for elementary and secondary school campuses.

According to the program’s website, Watch D.O.G.S. is designed to provide positive male role models for the students, “demonstrating by their presence that education is important.” The program is meant to enhance school security and reduce bullying by using volunteers as extra sets of eyes to increase campus security, allowing teachers to focus solely on instruction.

Shortly after Milfet’s arrest, Mireles Elementary School notified parents in a letter that provided few details of the arrest. The letter read, in part, “We share the community’s concern about serious allegations regarding one of our former volunteers. CCPD notified Mireles of the situation involving the former volunteer, who has not been on school property since prior to the notification. Out of respect for the important work of law enforcement, we cannot share any additional information.”

Milfelt was charged with Possession with Intent to Promote Child Pornography (Under 18 Years of Age) and was booked into the Nueces County Jail with a bond set at $25,000. Breitbart Texas has learned that Milfet posted bond and is currently awaiting trial in federal court on the charges. Penalties for the charge facing Milfet include possible fines and up to 20 years in prison for a first offense.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.