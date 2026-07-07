1 Dead, 5 Wounded During Independence Day Shootout in Texas — Shooter at Large

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Police in the Alamo City continue to investigate a shooting that killed one teen and injured five others on the city’s east side late Saturday. According to the San Antonio Police, an 18-year-old man was killed after the shooting began at around 10:45 p.m.

Investigators say two young girls, aged 5 and 12, are among the wounded. The shooting took place at an apartment complex at the corner of Lamar Street and North Mittman Street. Officers processed the crime scene as celebrations continued across the city. According to police, witnesses described three suspects believed to be responsible for the shooting.

Witnesses and victims believe there may have been an exchange of gunfire between two parties. In all, six people were shot, investigators reported. All were transported to area hospitals. There, the 18-year-old unidentified man died. Police did not name any of the victims who were shot, which also included a 41-year-old woman. According to a police statement, all the victims who survived the shooting were in critical condition.

Officials indicated one of the victims may be a suspect in the shooting, but no formal charges have been filed against any of the people encountered by police at the scene.

The family of the 18-year-old killed in the shooting spoke to a local News4SA reporter about the ordeal and the confusion that ensued during the shooting. Jacklyn Dixon, the victim’s aunt, told News4SA that her nephew, whom she did not wish to name, was celebrating the Fourth of July with other family members when the shots rang out. In the report by News4SA, Dixon described the scene, saying, “Cause they was outside by firecrackers because they was barbecuing over there.”

Dixon went on to say her 12-year-old daughter and 5-year-old niece were also shot while enjoying the holiday celebrations outside the complex. In shocking detail, Dixon described the gruesome injuries suffered by her daughter adding, “And then my 12-year-old, she ran in next and said, “Nah mama, I’m hit for real.’ So I lifted up her shirt up and she had her guts hanging out.”

Dixon expressed displeasure with police over her detention for questioning in the shooting saying she was detained for 18 hours while her daughter fought for her life telling News4SA “Like if I was the shooter, not the victim. I’m the victim here.”

The area has been known for criminal activity in the past as some neighbors have reported drive-by shootings at the complex as recently as the evening before the holiday. A police camera system, similar to those placed in retail parking lots, had been in place near the complex as recently as three weeks ago until police removed the camera suite. Dixon says the area was more peaceful while the police camera system was in place.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.