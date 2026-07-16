Heavy Rains, Flash Floods Hit Texas Hill Country Forcing Evacuations

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Just two weeks after the one-year anniversary of the devastating flooding that occurred on July 4, 2025, which claimed 139 lives in and around Kerrville, the area is bracing for the potential of another catastrophic flood event. The National Weather Service is warning of the potential for life-threatening flooding in the area through Thursday evening.

Area residents are being evacuated as of Thursday morning as creeks and rivers in Kerr County and other parts of the region are rising after slow-moving storms are expected to drop up to 30 inches of rain in parts of the Texas Hill Country. On Wednesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott warned residents in the Kerrville area to avoid flood-prone areas as a slow-moving series of rainstorms moves through the picturesque Texas Hill Country.

Abbott warned residents about the imminent danger of the flood event unfolding in a Wednesday press briefing, saying, “Let me be clear about something: today and tomorrow, we face what has been categorized as life-threatening, catastrophic floods. I want to give you a comparison: the Fourth of July floods last year had rainfall of 20.29 inches; the rainfall during this rainstorm is expected to exceed 30 inches. More rain than what occurred during the flood last year.”

The City of Kerrville has issued a shelter-in-place notice to all residents to keep people away from flood-prone areas as the Guadalupe River continues to rise. According to the National Weather Service, the river has risen 22 feet in less than one hour and continues to rise as floodwaters move through the region.

Representative Chip Roy (R-TX), a prominent fixture in Kerr County during last year’s deadly Fourth of July flooding event, issued an ominous warning on social media on Thursday morning that read, “Very serious situation unfolding across the Texas Hill Country. Flash Flood Emergencies have been issued in multiple areas, water rescues and evacuation are underway, and rivers and creeks are rising rapidly. If you are in the affected areas, heed all local alerts immediately, stay off the roads and move to higher ground if instructed. Don’t underestimate the danger: conditions can change in minutes.”

According to Kerr County authorities, evacuations are currently underway throughout the lower-lying areas along the Guadalupe River within the county, including Goat Creek, Arcadia Loop, and other neighborhoods near the floodplain. Thus far, no loss of life has been reported.

Breitbart Texas visited the quiet hill country town as the one-year anniversary of last year’s deadly flood, when the incident still weighs heavily on the minds of residents and rescuers who witnessed the catastrophic event. The Fourth of July holiday was kicked off with a somber memorial event honoring the more than 100 victims of the floods.

As reported by Breitbart Texas, in addition to the loss of life, hundreds of homes and recreational vehicles were destroyed during last year’s flooding event.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.