U.S. Consulate Sends Travel Warning for Mexican Border City – Mexico Says Nothing is Wrong

The U.S. Consulate in the Mexican border city of Nogales, Sonora, issued a travel alert warning of an unspecified threat. Mexico’s government responded with a statement claiming they had no information about any security issues or threats in the region.

On Friday evening, the U.S. Consulate in Nogales issued the alert, restricting the activities of the U.S. government to daytime hours. In the same travel alert, consular officials highlighted the security concerns to U.S. citizens, advising them to avoid travel and, in case of a situation, to seek shelter and keep relatives informed.

While the security alert was vague as to the nature of the threat, the notification comes at a time when the U.S. Department of State has been issuing similar warnings in the Baja California area and also in Michoacan. In those cases, Breitbart Texas was able to confirm that in the case of Michoacan, the alert was due to a direct cartel threat against U.S. officials; while in the case of Baja California, the threat dealt with information pointing to a possible cartel terror attack against Mexican police buildings.

In response to the U.S. travel alert, the Sonoran government sent out a statement that they had no information about threats in the region, and they had reached out to the U.S. Consulate who confirmed the alert but did not provide them with details. Sonoran security forces claimed they would keep monitoring the situation.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.