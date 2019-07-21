Pence: Trump ‘Might Make an Effort’ to Stop ‘Send Her Back’ Chants in the Future

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Vice President Mike Pence suggested President Donald Trump “might make an effort” to stop chants by his supporters at campaign rallies.

When asked about a crowd at Trump’s rally last week chanting “send her back,” when the president referenced Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Pence said, “The president wasn’t pleased about it. Neither was I. The president’s been very clear about that.”

He continued, “The president was very clear that he wasn’t happy about it, and if it happens again, he might make an effort to speak out about it.”

He added, “I think that millions of Americans share the president’s frustration about sitting members of Congress engaging in that kind of reckless rhetoric whether it be anti-Semitic rhetoric, whether it be referring to border patrol agents as running concentration camps and the president thought it was important to stand up to them. And I’m glad he did it.”

