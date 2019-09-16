Omar: Trump ‘Deserves to Be Impeached’

Monday on CNN’s “OutFront,” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) said President Donald Trump deserved “to be impeached.”

Omar said, “Personally I think the president ought to be impeached.”

She continued, “I think for us it’s really important to share with the American people what we know and to bring them along in this process. If you remember with the Mueller Report, majority of Americans did not read that report. And so they were getting a piece here, a piece there, members of Congress organized a read-in to make sure that Americans were tuning in. A lot of them did not. And I think it’s really important that as we have conversations with the people who entrust us to make a decision on tear behalf we are fully informing them and telling them about the crimes and misdemeanors we believe this president has committed and why he deserves to be impeached.”

