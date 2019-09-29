Schiff: Trump-Putin Phone Calls in Democrats’ Sights

On Sunday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Meet the Press,” House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Congress would get access to President Donald Trump’s calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other world leaders.

Schiff said, “The paramount need here is to protect the national security of the United States and see whether in the conversations with other world leaders and in particular with Putin that the president was also undermining our security in a way that he thought would personally benefit his campaign.”

He added, “If those conversations with Putin or with other world leaders are sequestered in that same electronic file that is meant for covert action, not meant for this, if there’s an effort to hide those and cover those up, yes we’re determined to find out.”

