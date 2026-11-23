Paralympic wheelchair basketball silver medalist Lee Fryer pleaded not guilty Thursday to 11 counts of rape, according to reports published Monday.

British Wheelchair Basketball removed the 26-year-old from the Great Britain program after his July arrest, the BBC reported. “We are aware of the criminal charges brought against Lee Fryer and recognise the seriousness of the allegations,” a spokesperson for the governing body said. “At the point of his arrest, he was removed from the GB Programme and all British Wheelchair Basketball activities, pending the outcome of the external investigation.”

Fryer faces 17 charges in total. Alongside the rape counts, the Pontefract athlete is charged with voyeurism, intentional strangulation, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, controlling or coercive behavior in an intimate relationship, possessing cocaine, and doing an act intended to pervert the course of public justice.

He entered not guilty pleas to every count except voyeurism, where no plea was entered.

Every allegation concerns the same woman. The offenses are alleged to have taken place in England, Spain, and South Africa between May 2021 and May 2026. The drug charge is dated Aug. 25 of this year; the justice charge is dated October.

The silver medalist appeared at Leeds Crown Court by video link from prison. He was remanded in custody until a seven-day trial fixed for March 22. The court was told adaptations would be needed to accommodate his disability.

British Wheelchair Basketball suspended him in July pending investigation. The federation’s website lists the violation as a breach of code of conduct.

Fryer made his Paralympic debut in Paris in 2024 and played on the men’s wheelchair basketball team that won silver, Britain’s best result in the sport in 28 years and its first men’s final since 1996. ParalympicsGB climbed back from 12 points down in that final before losing 73-69 to the United States.

The player found the sport at school and started at the Wakefield Whirlwinds before moving to the Sheffield Steelers. He first played for Great Britain at junior level before making his senior debut at the delayed 2022 World Championships, where the team won silver. He helped Great Britain win gold at the 2023 European Championships in Rotterdam. He was in the squad that took silver at the European Championships in Sarajevo last year.

“We are aware there are charges against Lee Fryer,” ParalympicsGB said. “As the matter is now subject to ongoing legal proceedings, we will not be commenting further at this stage.”

The case drew commentary on X after the court reports published Monday.