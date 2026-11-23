Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang returned to the chipmaker’s Santa Clara, California, headquarters Monday to cheers from hundreds of employees, according to videos posted by company staff.

Nvidia’s board reinstated Huang as president, chief executive, and board director earlier Monday, effective immediately. “Thank you all for the second chance,” he told a crowd of workers in footage posted by Ming-Yu Liu, the company’s vice president of research. “I’m going to be a better CEO the second time around.”

President Donald Trump told CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” that he spoke with Nvidia’s board and persuaded its members to bring the founder back. “And I convinced them. I made the deal,” Trump said.

Trump said the board asked his administration for assurance that Huang posed no national security threat, and that he provided it. The president said he reached Huang through representatives rather than calling him directly.

Nvidia’s board said its vote was unanimous and that a series of discussions with Huang left it satisfied with his “candor and ability to lead NVIDIA.” Directors said the U.S. government weighed in at senior levels and that they see no security risk in his return. The board’s investigation into the reported foreign intelligence effort, run by a committee of independent directors, will proceed to its conclusion.

Huang said in a statement earlier Monday that he was honored to return and takes the role back “with the greatest humility and renewed commitment.” Colette Kress, who ran the company as interim chief executive after his exit, continues as chief financial officer.

Shares of Nvidia jumped roughly 30 percent at Monday’s open.

Huang resigned Nov. 12 after reports of a relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese executive at the Singapore-based data center firm Megaspeed whom U.S. intelligence officials suspected of acting for Beijing, and a second reported relationship with an Nvidia vice president who reported to him. Board Chairman Harvey C. Jones told investors on Nov. 17 that the company would not rehire him.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) claimed Monday that Democrats would use their “full power” to investigate Huang, Trump, and Nvidia executives.

The reinstated chief executive is scheduled to sit for a closed-door interview with House committees on Dec. 1 and to testify before the Senate Banking Committee on Dec. 3.