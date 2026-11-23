Chinese espionage networks could be building dozens of websites and flooding the work-oriented social media platform LinkedIn with fake companies and recruiters targeting former American government workers for intelligence, the left-wing network CNN alleged in a report on Monday.

The report follows years of reports and accusations, including by the FBI, against Chinese regime intelligence officers for attempting to recruit Americans with security clearances to work apparently false jobs. LinkedIn, a popular website for making professional connections founded by China-friendly Democrat megadonor Reid Hoffman, has faced accusations of hosting Chinese espionage activities since 2019. It has repeatedly issued statements, including to CNN on Monday, that it does not allow its users to falsify their identities and strives to eliminate fake accounts related to foreign espionage activities or otherwise.

CNN interviewed individuals it identified as “people caught up in the operation,” including foreign government workers who claimed to receive messages from dubious alleged recruiters on LinkedIn that they later concluded were Chinese spies. CNN attempted to blame the administration of President Donald Trump for any success the alleged operations may have had because the administration dramatically reduced the federal workforce at the beginning of President Trump’s term to save American taxpayers money. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the federal workforce has diminished by 336,000 employees between President Trump’s second inauguration and September.

“Suspected Chinese spies have created an elaborate web of fake firms with job opportunities aimed at tricking current and former US officials into divulging government secrets as part of a scheme that is more pervasive than previously reported,” CNN claimed. The outlet suggested that artificial intelligence could be making it possible for the Chinese government to expand its reach through recruitment sites, as an AI agent could personalize outreach requests and send them far more rapidly.

The recruiters represent alleged “sham companies,” the report claims.

“The sham companies follow a well-defined playbook. They often start by using artificial intelligence and stolen identities to create slick corporate websites, according to court documents,” CNN explained. “Then they plant vague, well-paying job ads for consulting positions focused on China-related issues on career networks such as LinkedIn. An ex-US government official or private consultant will apply for the assignment and, in some cases, produce research reports for the fake company without knowing who the client is.”

One expert speaking to CNN claimed to have discovered over 100 web domains for fake companies that he believed were being used in the espionage operations. CNN conceded that many reports have previously linked the Chinese government to such outreach, but insisted that its report found a far larger scale of such activities than previously believed, asserting: “the surge in AI capabilities and popularity of platforms such as LinkedIn have helped supercharge these spying schemes, according to current and former US officials.”

The Chinese Embassy in Washington, DC, told CNN that it “opposes vilifying China by peddling the so-called ‘Chinese spy’ narrative,” without offering specific content on the situation. LinkedIn responded to the report by asserting that it is working to eliminate any false personalities on the site.

“Creating a fake account or misrepresenting your identity is a clear violation of our terms of service,” a LinkedIn spokesperson told CNN. “We remain focused on detecting state-sponsored abuse and will continue to enforce our policies against fake accounts.”

The American Enterprise Institute (AEI) observed in a report in October that “reports Chinese intelligence operations using LinkedIn to recruit informants go back to at least 2011.” In 2018, during President Trump’s first administration, “then-head of the U.S. National Counterintelligence and Security Center William Evanina publicly called on LinkedIn to address the issue,” to which the network “responded by ‘restricting’ a few dozen fake accounts, but the problem continued.”

Evanina warned in 2019 that China was dramatically expanding its attempted espionage through website outreach, describing a “mass scale” of false recruitment drives.

“We’ve seen China’s intelligence services doing this on a mass scale,” Evanina said at the time. “Instead of dispatching spies to the U.S. to recruit a single target, it’s more efficient to sit behind a computer in China and send out friend requests to thousands of targets using fake profiles.”

LinkedIn issued a statement on the matter in 2019 emphasizing the policy it repeated this week: “We enforce our policies, which are very clear: The creation of a fake account or fraudulent activity with an intent to mislead or lie to our members is a violation of our terms of service.”

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