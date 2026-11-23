Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street,” President Donald Trump said he “convinced” Nvidia’s board to reinstate CEO Jensen Huang after he was removed over a scandal involving an alleged Chinese spy.

Co-host David Faber said, “I talked to people who were close to this board of directors late last week, and they indicated to me, Mr. President, he was not coming back. In fact, they used expletives to say no f-ing way. So what changed? What did you say to them to convince them otherwise?”

Trump said, “Well, I spoke to them. Let me just put it that way. And I convinced them. And I must tell you, it was a lot easier to convince them yesterday than it was a week and a half ago. Even when Jim did the interview, he did a good interview. But by then, the company was already starting to crater. And, you know, when the company is riding high and somebody thinks they’re going to be the head of that company, wow, that’s great for them. But when the stock starts dropping 40, 50%, it was a lot easier for me to do it yesterday than it would have been. I didn’t call him previously. Actually, I did talk to him a little bit through representatives, but it was a lot easier to do it. And, you know, now you look, I don’t know how much of the game, you know, the game is so substantial. I don’t know where they are relative to where it was at a high, but it’s going to—I think the company is going to do fantastically. And without Jensen, I don’t think it would be possible to do.”

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