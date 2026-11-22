Delta Air Lines began experiencing problems with its automated system used to calculate aircraft weight and balance on Sunday morning leading to delays across its fleet as the nation gears up for Thanksgiving travel.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground delay explaining flights to and from Atlanta were being held back by an average of 57 minutes with a further knock-on effect evident.

The carrier affirmed the problem and provided the following statement:

Delta teams are using manual workarounds this morning to safely get flights departed while work continues to restore automation. We thank our customers for their patience and our people for their professionalism.

The ground delay is set to expire at 12:59 p.m.

The initial Delta Air Lines problem triggered 364 flight delays at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in the morning before impacting other flights across the U.S. internally.

Some four million people are expected to pass through the Atlanta hub during the approaching holiday travel rush.

More to come…