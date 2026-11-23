The California Department of Health is resurrecting COVID-era “suggestions,” urging people to “consider masking in indoor places.”

In a nod to the coronavirus era, the California Department of Health offered their suggestion last week ahead of the kickoff to the holiday season.

“Wearing an N95 mask protects you from respiratory viruses like flu, COVID-19 and RSV. Consider wearing a mask in indoor public places, especially if you are or around people at higher risk for severe illness,” the department wrote, sharing an image of a woman wearing a mask with the caption, “consider masking in indoor public places.”

Notably, the Golden State’s health department specified that individuals should wear an N95 mask — perhaps an indirect admission that the rules instituted by former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases head Anthony Fauci and other Biden-era officials, which included wearing cloth masks, were ineffective and now obsolete. As a reminder, at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Fauci privately admitted that masks were more of a psychological tool to make people feel more safe against the virus, even referring to it as a tool of the “paranoid.” Yet, he and other leftists went wild with restrictions thereafter, demonizing those who questioned the status quo.

Notably, California stood as one of the most restriction-heavy areas in the country including mask mandates, yet at the height of the pandemic, it routinely reported far more cases than Florida, the latter of which prioritized personal freedom over draconian rules.

California, generally speaking, has had a tougher time letting the rules go. In December 2023, for example, Los Angeles County reinstated a mask mandate for all patients and staff at healthcare facilities, claiming that coronavirus cases reached key benchmarks.

The link on the California Department of Health’s post takes viewers to a page on respiratory viruses and lists considerations for getting a vaccine. However, the coronavirus vaccine does not prevent one from contracting the illness, nor does it prevent transmission, despite initial claims from officials including former President Joe Biden.

The California Department of Health is not the only entity floating masking. The Washington Post also published a piece titled, “Should you mask up for holiday travel? Here’s what experts say.” It says in part:

Wearing a mask in everyday settings isn’t a must for most healthy people, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But masking can offer an extra layer of protection for those who are traveling to spend the holidays with loved ones who are more vulnerable to serious illness or complications — particularly adults over 65, people with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and babies, said Jodie Guest, senior vice chair of epidemiology at Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health.

Like the California Department of Health, the Post, too, admits that cloth or surgical masks touted by health officials in the peak of the pandemic are relatively useless.

Many on social media were quick to roast the Post for the masking suggestion.

“On second thought please dig them out so we can identify fools at 100yds,” one X user said.

“We’re not doing this again,” another said. Someone else chimed in, “I never wore one the first time and I sure as hell won’t this time either.”