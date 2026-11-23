Dutch OnlyFans model Vera Dijkmans returned to the land of tulips and windmills after spending 11 days in New Jersey’s concrete-and-steel ICE jail.

Federal officials said she overstayed her visa and was already under a deportation order when agents arrested her at Newark’s airport. Dijkmans, 29, landed at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport on Sunday morning.

Dijkmans spoke out Monday, alleging in an Instagram story that she was mistreated at Newark’s Delaney Hall detention center. She said she wanted to rest before telling more of her story and hoped to draw attention to people still being held there.

“I’ve seen and experienced things I never imagined I would have to face,” Dijkmans wrote, according to the New York Post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vera Dijkmans (@veradijkmans)

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents took Dijkmans into custody at Newark Liberty International Airport on Nov. 11 after she flew in from Miami. Her family said she had planned to shoot videos with mixed martial arts fighters ahead of UFC 334, which took place three days later at Madison Square Garden.

Her mother, Marianne Scholt, told the Dutch news site Omroep Brabant that her daughter came home weakened by her time in detention and needed time to recover.

“Vera is severely weakened by this and currently needs rest and time to recover physically and mentally,” her mom, Marianne Scholt, told the outlet, per the New York Post.

Scholt told CBS New York that agents met her daughter at the plane and handcuffed her. She said her daughter missed the hearing notice because she was traveling frequently for work. Relatives also said Dijkmans had been applying for a green card. DHS told CBS New York that having an application pending did not give her legal status in the country.

The Department of Homeland Security said Dijkmans had permission to enter the United States for a temporary stay in August 2024 and remained after that authorization expired. Federal authorities began removal proceedings in August 2025. An immigration judge ordered her deported on May 26 after she missed her hearing, ICE told Omroep Brabant.

DHS said Dijkmans had also been removed from the United States in March 2019 after she tried to enter the country illegally through George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.