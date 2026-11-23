Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez is now claiming that she struggled to get acting roles due to her skin color.

Lopez issued her claim in an interview with the New York Times, saying that she has consistently been overlooked due to her not being a white woman.

“Even from the beginning of my career, I got offered things, but I was only offered a few things. I had to kind of create things for myself,” the actress said. “And the reason, I think, is because I just wasn’t the typical kind of, like, to be honest, a White actress. You know what I mean? And it’s still kind of the same today.”

She did, however, acknowledge that the industry has become more diverse.

“There’s a certain thing that they look for, and it’s more diverse now for sure, and that’s good,” the actress said.

“But because of that, you have to kind of create your own lane in a lot of ways,” she added. “If I want to do something, I don’t wait for somebody to offer me…I try to do it, and then if something comes along, great.”

Other than her star-making turn in Selena (1997), Lopez has acted in a range of roles far outside her Latina identity throughout her 30+ year career. In Tarsem Singh’s horror-sci-fi The Cell (2000), she starred opposite Vince Vaughn as a child psychologist traversing through the mind of serial killer; in Steven Soderbergh’s Out of Sight (1998), she played a kidnapped U.S. Marshall opposite George Clooney; in The Wedding Planner (2001), she played a high-powered a wedding coordinator who captures the heart of Matthew McConaughey.

In fact, only a select few of Lopez’s roles even nodded to her Puerto Rican heritage.