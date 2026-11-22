President Donald Trump warned that “open borders destroy nations,” and noted that he saved the United States from being destroyed by open borders.

“OPEN BORDERS DESTROY NATIONS!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “The USA was very close to being one of them until I came along!”

Breitbart News’s Neil Munro reported that Trump previously hinted that he “might negotiate a business-backed amnesty bill for migrants.” Trump dodged a question from a reporter about if he would allow Rep. Maria Salazar (R-FL) and Democrats “to destroy” his legacy on deporting illegal aliens. Trump noted that his administration was “getting the worst of the worst out”:

He was asked by a reporter at Friday’s White House briefing: “Americans, Hispanics overwhelmingly voted for you to secure the border and to mass deport: Are you going to allow Congresswoman Maria Salazar R-FL and her Democrat friends to destroy your legacy by awarding 20 to 30 million plus illegal immigrants who broke into this country, and are you going to veto it?”

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told Fox News in May that during Trump’s “first year back in office” there have been “more than 3 million illegal immigrants” who have left.

“In President Trump’s first year back in office, more than 3 million illegal aliens have left the U.S. because of the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration including an estimated 2.2 million self-deportations,” a spokesperson for DHS said in a statement to the outlet.