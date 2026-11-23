Democrats are competing with each other to display their support for two migrants who were publicly arrested at SEA-TAC Airport after violating the exit date on their visitor visas.

“ICE is completely and totally out of control,” said Washington state’s Democrat Gov. Bob Ferguson. “I’m outraged by masked agents, who do not identify themselves, dragging people off jetways as they board a flight, creating chaos in our communities,” he added.

“Violent arrests are the hallmark of fascist states, not a democracy,” claimed Indian-born Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA). “My heart goes out to those directly affected, and the passengers and airline workers whom ICE traumatized today.”

“Seattle will continue to stand as a sanctuary city … to hold the line against these abuses throughout our region,” said Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson.

These Democrats’ claims were built on a visceral video, where the sound of a crying woman overrides the legal facts and the economic and civic realities behind this particular public enforcement of popular laws.

The Department of Homeland Security later responded to the video with words and statistics:

On November 21, 2026, at approximately 8:05 a.m. PST, @ICEgov officers conducted a targeted enforcement operation to arrest Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, an illegal alien from Mexico who overstayed his visa in violation of our nation’s laws. During the arrest other travelers began to obstruct and assault our law enforcement officers—a federal crime and a felony. One passenger hurled hot coffee on the officers. Other passengers began obstructing federal officers. The individual who threw the hot coffee was identified as Sofia Hernandez Mejia, an illegal alien from Mexico and visa overstay. She was subsequently arrested as well. She will be charged with assaulting a federal officer. Assaulting and obstructing law enforcement is a crime and a felony. Secretary Mullin has been clear: anyone who assaults or obstructs law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the fullest extent of the law. Our brave law enforcement is facing more than a 1,600% increase in assaults, 3,300% increase in vehicular attacks, and an 8,000% increase in death threats against them. This violence must end.

DHS officials have stepped up training for ICE officers to help minimize the creation of emotional videos and are putting more emphasis on arresting migrants on roadways.

But top leaders, including Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, are also minimizing pressure on employers to not employ illegals. That unobtrusive “briefcase enforcement” would minimize dramatic video of crying migrants getting arrested by bulked-up ICE agents, but it is opposed by business groups,

Outside DHS, deportation advocates responded by highlighting the far greater cruelty and damage done to Americans amid the Democrats’ refusal to enforce many immigration laws.

Regardless of the video vs. facts conflict, many Americans want to sympathize with migrants and to hate President Donald Trump’s enforcement.

The progressives’ emotional commitment to minorities and outsiders — but not normal Americans — has generated a large fundraiser for the two SEA-TAC migrants.

Some migrants, however, do not get sympathy from progressives: