WASHINGTON, DC — Newly reelected Rep. Michael Rulli (R-OH) is sharing why he believes he won his midterm race when so many of his fellow Republicans did not — arguing that the GOP needs an “awakening” after assuming that most red areas of Ohio were “safe,” when many voters were actually feeling alienated.

Failed gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s controversial ad featuring Governor-elect Amy Acton’s (D) mother was one of the things that turned off voters, particularly women, Rulli said. The war with Iran and rising fuel costs also negatively impacted the voters’ trust in Republicans, he explained.

Speaking with Breitbart News in his U.S. Capitol office last week, Rulli also remarked that while he beat his Democrat opponent Elizabeth Kirtley 60.4 percent to 39.6 percent earlier this month, he still lost 6.3 percentage points from 2024.

“We’re very happy that we won the election, and it was like we had a little bit over 60 percent, and they had about 39 percent, [but] even we took a little bit on the chin,” the congressman said.

While GOP-aligned groups spent hundreds of millions of dollars in Ohio and President Donald Trump held three rallies around the state this election cycle, Republicans still experienced major losses at a local, state, and federal level.

Besides Ramaswamy, Sen. Jon Husted (R-OH) lost to former Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), and Reps. Mike Turner, Max Miller, and Mike Carey (all R-OH) lost their seats in the U.S. House, helping Democrats take a majority of Ohio’s congressional delegation, 8-7.

Republican Keith Faber also lost the attorney general’s race, and Democrat Allison Russo’s victory flipped the secretary of state’s office.

While the GOP retained control of the Ohio Senate, their majority was reduced, and losses in the Ohio House of Representatives helped Democrats gain nine seats, ending the Republicans’ veto-proof majority.

“If you look at this election, about 20 million more people voted for the Democrats than they did for the Republicans. So when they talk about the blue wave, you really have to analyze that,” Rulli stated. “I was really shocked because I thought that Trump’s rallies throughout the country would have really swayed that in a different way, where the Republicans were going to come out — and they just didn’t.”

Instead of expensive ad buys, Rulli’s campaign turned its attention to ultra-local events.

“It was such a saturation of what was being bought in the media buy that we went pure grassroots,” the congressman said, listing out places like neighborhood Moose Lodges, pumpkin festivals, and Italian-American community events. He even served as a judge in an apple pie competition, visited with local Boy Scouts, and attended high school graduations.

“It was as grassroots in my career that I have ever been,” Rulli said.

Another thing that he said set his campaign up for success was his willingness to hear out constituents that were particularly disgruntled.

“I got the roughest crowds in the Farm Bureau, and I’m a member — I vote all pro-farm. They were upset about everything,” the lawmaker said. “They’re like, ‘Our fertilizer is too expensive, our insurance too expensive, our diesel is unacceptable.'”

“‘The trade negotiations with China and the soybean crops are unacceptable,'” Rulli continued, listing grievances of farmers in Ohio. “[…] What I would do is, sometimes my [staff] would just schedule, say, an hour for one of these farm bureaus. I would cancel whatever was next, and I would just let them — excuse my French — just bitch to me about it.”

Recalling former President Bill Clinton’s famous quote, “I feel your pain,” Rulli added that he needed to show Ohioans that he does feel their pain.

“This is real. These are the people that put us in office. When you want to say, ‘Where were the 25 million people that didn’t show up this election?’ These are them,” he continued. “Some of the people were so mad. I know Republicans that actually went and voted against us.”

After stating that he remains a “huge fan” of Trump, Rulli explained why he believed that the president’s multiple Ohio rallies did not work at getting Republicans out to the polls.

“I think that the Ohio politicians — and the country — misconstrued what Ohio was, and they misconstrued that populist movement as meaning that all of Ohio had turned solid red,” Rulli said, referring to the Republican wins that came with the Tea Party movement around 2009 to 2013.

“I’ve never thought Ohio was solid red,” he remarked. “I’ve always thought it was a purple state, and this election two weeks ago proves what I’ve been saying. I think that the Republicans took advantage of the fact that these people crossed over during the Tea Party movement, and that they had them forever. They never had them forever. So now you fast forward to right now, and we’re in a war […] we’re in a war that actually affected a lot of people [and] how they live.”

According to Rulli, being at war with Iran worried parents that their sons would be drafted, and caused U.S. support for Israel to waver.

“Third of all — the most important — the price of diesel and gas,” he continued. “The price of diesel in particular affected so many different markets. My good friend Ashley [Hinson] lost her Senate seat in Iowa because of it. We lost Kansas because of it. I think we lost Texas because of it.”

“These are hard truths that the Republican Party needs to analyze in themselves, and they need to do it immediately,” Rulli argued. “They need to have an awakening.”

Ramaswamy’s October ad with Acton’s mother, Donna Arthur, particularly hurt other Ohio Republicans, he said.

“She is a liar. She lies about her past. She says she grew up living in a tent. None of that is true,” Arthur said about her own daughter. “She’s lied her entire life.”

In a statement released by Acton’s campaign, her brother, Phillip Stearns, said he and his sister were removed from Arthur’s custody after their stepfather was charged with sexually abusing Acton. The governor-elect has not seen her mother since they were in a courtroom in 1978, the Associated Press (AP) reported:

According to police and court documents obtained by The Associated Press, Cledith Arthur was arrested and charged with the rape of his stepdaughter, then 12, in July 1978, after Acton’s biological father reported his alleged conduct to authorities. The abuse allegedly happened from December 1976 to April 1978. Cledith Arthur pleaded not guilty. He was indicted by a grand jury that September, but failed to show at a court hearing and remained a fugitive until at least 1981. He has since died.

“One of the problems that really compounded it was Ramaswamy and his video that he did against Amy Acton,” Rulli said. “That was an albatross around every elected politician in Ohio’s neck. It never left us from the moment it came out.”

Rulli and Acton are both from the Youngstown, Ohio, area, with Rulli noting that she has even shopped at his family-operated grocery stores, Rulli Bros.

“I don’t know Amy Acton well, but I’ve met her several times,” the Republican stated. “Amy Acton had a really rough childhood. I have no idea who dropped the ball on the Vivek Ramaswamy camp that didn’t do a background check on Amy’s mom […] And she does this video attacking a girl that’s 12 or 14 years old being molested and abused at home — and we’re gonna say that the mom that let that happen is righteous? I don’t think so.”

“As soon as I saw it, I said we’re in big trouble,” Rulli continued, before arguing that Republicans were “lying to themselves” if they did not think the ad would impact the campaigns of other Republicans running in Ohio.

Speaking to 2028 and beyond, Rulli said, “If we don’t analyze our faults, we’re going to repeat them. You know, everyone in my party thinks we’re going to be coming back in two years. If we don’t analyze what went wrong, we’re going to repeat it.”

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.