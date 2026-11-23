President Donald Trump posted a photoshopped meme Monday depicting reinstated Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang holding a red bra in the famed Butler assassination attempt photograph.

The post came shortly after Nvidia’s board unanimously reinstated Huang, who resigned after reports of an affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese intelligence asset.

Trump said the U.S. believes Huang’s return poses no national security risk and that losing Huang’s “brainpower” would be a greater threat than his reinstatement.

President Donald Trump posted a meme on Monday showing reinstated Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang superimposed over himself in the famed photograph from the Butler assassination attempt. In the altered image, Huang defiantly hoists a red bra as an Nvidia flag waves in the background.

Trump posted the image shortly after the Nvidia board unanimously reinstated Huang as the company’s CEO.

As Breitbart News reported:

The board voted unanimously to restore Huang as CEO, president and a director on its board, effective immediately. Nvidia said directors met with Huang several times and were satisfied with his candor and ability to lead the company. The board said it was confident his return posed no national security risk after receiving input from senior U.S. officials. Nvidia didn’t name the officials or say what they told directors. “I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” Huang said in a statement. “I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment.” Huang resigned following reports that U.S. authorities had obtained intelligence that he was having an affair with Alice Huang, a businesswoman alleged to have been recruited by China’s Ministry of State Security. U.S. authorities have been investigating whether her former company, Megaspeed, diverted advanced chips in violation of export controls. The Commerce Department began examining Nvidia’s sales to Megaspeed last year.

Trump lauded Nvidia for reinstating Huang in another Truth Social post on Monday and said the U.S. does not believe Huang’s return poses a national security risk and that the U.S. government has no evidence he broke the law.

He also encouraged Nvidia to continue its internal export-control investigation.

“Separately, NVIDIA should continue its thorough internal investigation of the Company’s compliance with U.S. export controls in order to ensure that it is fulfilling its legal obligations and Patriotic Duty to protect U.S. National Security,” he wrote.

Appearing on CNBC’s Squawk on the Street a short time later, Trump told the program, “sex sells, fellas,” and said he believes the ordeal “could be a net positive.”

“He’s apologized for that to the company, to the country, and to his family and his wife, who’s a fantastic person. I know her; she’s a fantastic woman, by the way. And they’ve accepted… and I think everyone’s accepted now,” he said.

“I actually think it could be, I mean, it sounds strange, but I think it could be a net positive,” he added.

On the show, Trump elaborated on his stance that Huang’s reinstatement does not represent a national security threat.

“The bigger threat would be losing the brainpower of somebody like Jensen — that would be a threat. To me, that would be a far bigger threat than anything we’re talking about,” he said.