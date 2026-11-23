President Donald Trump is set to award the Medal of Freedom to former New York City mayor and prosecutor Rudy Giuliani for his leadership while in office, with a White House spokesperson telling Breitbart News that Giuliani is still “America’s Mayor.”

Trump is expected to present the prestigious award Tuesday morning, in honor of Giuliani’s policies that led to a steep decline in violent crime in the Big Apple and his service in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001, attacks.

“Mayor Rudy Giuliani is a dedicated public servant whose decisive leadership has left a lasting impact on New York City and our Nation,” said White House assistant press secretary Olivia Wales. “As U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Mayor Giuliani took down mob bosses and led a relentless war on crime. As Mayor, he transformed New York from a crime-ridden city into one of the safest big cities in the world, fostering economic opportunity and cultural greatness.”

Wales continued, “And in the aftermath of the tragic September 11th attacks, he displayed strong American leadership in the face of evil.”

The city’s overall FBI index crime rate dropped by about 56 percent during Giuliani’s tenure – far outpacing the national decline of about 16 percent. At the same time, murders fell by about 66 percent while shootings and other violent offenses saw similar reductions.

On the morning of the radical Islamist terrorist attack that devastated New York, then-Mayor Giuliani rushed toward the disaster on foot with the police and fire commissioners and witnessed unspeakable horrors through the smoke, suck as victims falling from the World Trade Center before both towers collapsed.

After setting up a temporary command post in another building near the towers, the South Tower collapsed and sent a billowing, choking wave of dust and debris that trapped Giuliani’s group in darkness for around 10 to 15 minutes. After a heroic maintenance worker helped them to find an open exit, the troupe emerged from the ashes and pressed on walking through the chaos.

When the North Tower fell, the emergency grew far worse. Giuliani leaped into action, regrouping with his team to get communications back up and running, rerouting subway trains full of people away from ground zero, gathering supplies, and mobilizing the entire police department.

Together with his team of well-trained first responders and the help of everyday New Yorkers — many of whom gave up their lives for others that day — Giuliani got over a million people evacuated from Lower Manhattan.

During a September 11 memorial service, television host Oprah Winfrey coined a nickname for Giuliani that would stick around over 25 years later.

“His extraordinary grace under pressure in the days since this devastating attack has led him to be called America’s mayor,” Winfrey said at the Yankee Stadium event on September 23, 2001.

“President Trump will proudly honor Mayor Giuliani – America’s Mayor – with the Medal of Freedom for his lifetime of service to the American people,” Wales added in her remarks to Breitbart News.

Reacting to the news on Steve Bannon’s War Room, Giuliani expressed his excitement at getting the honor from the president.

“I’m, of course, very, very humbled and very honored not only to receive it but to receive it from him,” the former mayor said.

In a statement to Breitbart News, Giuliani reiterated how humbled he felt, and added, “Any and all distinction I have received in public office is fully the result of following the advice of my boss, Ronald Reagan, who said: ‘There is no limit to what a man can do or where he can go if he doesn’t mind who gets the credit.'”

“I share the credit with all the men and women who worked with me, disagreed with me, and loved me — particularly those who lost their lives in the causes we undertook together,” Giuliani concluded.

So far in his second term, Trump has awarded the Medal of Freedom to the late Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk and the late September 11 hero Welles Crowther, also known as “the man in the red bandana.”

Other future recipients that have been announced include neurosurgeon and former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, Team USA hockey goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, and baseball legend Roger Clemens.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.