New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit on Thursday alleging that the owners of Rochester’s Holiday Inn exploited migrant labor, forcing them to work, and trafficked them to serve as cheap labor.

A press release from James’ office includes a link to the court documents, and states:

New York Attorney General Letitia James today filed a lawsuit against the owners and operators of a former Holiday Inn in downtown Rochester, its renovation contractor, and Holiday Inn’s parent company, IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), for allegedly exploiting dozens of immigrant workers through forced labor, wage theft, and threats of deportation.

James’ investigators allege that contractor Roman Petrik, who was hired to renovate the hotel, and hotel owner Nayan Patel forced foreign workers to work up to 112 hours a week, often without pay, and were forced to live in unsafe conditions with no heat, electricity, or running water. Investigators also found one of the workers was defrauded of thousands in pay after Petrik allegedly paid the worker only $2,200 when he was owed more than $30,000 for his work.

The lawsuit follows James’ multi-year support for illegal migration, which skews Americans’ labor market. The predicted skew benefits abusive employers and government officials — such as James — who later denounce the inevitable abuse.

Prosecutors also allege that one migrant was sexually assaulted and all were threatened with deportation, eviction, and arrests if they attempted to defy the employers.

“A company that calls itself a leader in the fight against human trafficking cannot look away when workers inside its own hotel ask for help,” the press release states. “These workers came to New York to do an honest job. Instead, they were cheated out of their pay, left without heat through a brutal Rochester winter, and threatened with deportation for speaking up. My office will hold each of these defendants accountable and fight to get these workers every dollar they earned.”

James launched her investigation after being tipped off by the Worker Justice Center of New York and Enlace. It is alleged that the hotel officials recruited workers from a number of states and countries to work at the hotel, but within weeks of workers starting their jobs, the pay stopped and the threats began.

“Attorney General James additionally alleges that Patel and Petrik subjected workers and their families, including children, to dangerous living conditions inside the hotel. Initially housed on the fifth floor, workers were moved to the hotel’s abandoned seventh floor in September 2023 to make room for paying guests,” the press release adds.

James’ investigation is not the first time migrant workers were exploited by hoteliers. A hotel operator in Omaha, Nebraska, was convicted of running a child sex trafficking ring out of a hotel he managed in May.

Hotel operators are not the only ones caught up in illegal employment and trafficking scandals.

In 2025, a Chinese-owned and operated factory complex in Ohio was found to have illegally imported workers from China, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

Business lobbying groups have also worked to undermine efforts to put an end to the exploitation of foreign workers. The lobbyists recently attacked the administration’s work to tighten regulations for migrant workers arriving in the U.S. on student visas.

Despite numerous cases of exploitation of migrant workers, a federal judge in Boston temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s efforts to tighten regulations on the pipeline of migrant workers who get into the U.S. on student visas.

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