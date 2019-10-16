Romney: Turkey Sanctions Are ‘Trying to Cover Ourselves’ – Trump’s Withdrawal of Troops Is What Caused Turkey’s Behavior

Sen. Romney on US troop withdrawal from northern Syria: "Turkey let us know what they were going to do. This is not a surprise. Everybody told the administration what would happen ... The reality is what's happening in Syria is a result of our decision." pic.twitter.com/8sy3yhFeDq

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) stated that sanctioning Turkey is “trying to cover ourselves as well as we can and look like we’re being tough” and that the Trump administration’s withdrawal of troops has “led to the Turks going into Syria and wiping out our friends, the Kurds.”

Romney said, “Turkey let us know what they were going to do. This was not a surprise. Everybody told the administration what would happen if we pulled our troops out precipitously.”

He also stated, “I think at this stage, it’s trying to cover ourselves as well as we can and look like we’re being tough, and we’re putting sanctions on Turkey and so forth. It’s all well and good, but the reality is the decision was made by this administration, which has led to the Turks going into Syria and wiping out our friends, the Kurds.”

