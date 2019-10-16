Rubio: Trying to Get Turkey to Agree to a Ceasefire Is ‘Fruitless’

It is difficult to reverse the long term damage that’s been done to U.S. national security by this decision. Senator Rubio has a warning if we allow the situation between Syria and Turkey to further deteriorate ⬇ pic.twitter.com/6qF3vIiOcr

In a video statement released on Wednesday, Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) stated that any attempts to get Turkey to agree to a ceasefire “are fruitless” because Turkey will not agree to one until they drive out the Kurds.

Rubio said, “Any efforts to get Erdogan to agree to a ceasefire are fruitless at this moment. Because he’s not going to agree to one until he establishes a zone of control in northern Syria that runs from the Iraqi border to the Euphrates that’s made up of Sunni Arabs and that drives out the Kurds. And this is an unmitigated disaster for the region. … And we’re in a tough spot right now. Because it’s difficult to reverse the long-term damage that’s being done to U.S. national security by this decision.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett