Stein: Hillary’s Pushing ‘Conspiracy Theory’ to Explain Why She Lost

On Saturday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Smerconish,” former Green Party presidential candidate Dr. Jill Stein responded to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s attacks on her and 2020 presidential candidate Representative Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) by stating that Clinton is pushing an “unhinged conspiracy theory,” and this “speaks to Hillary’s need to try to explain, perhaps to herself, why her campaign was not successful.”

Stein said, “I think this is a completely unhinged conspiracy theory, for which there is absolutely no basis in fact, not for myself, and not for Tulsi Gabbard. I think it’s really outrageous that Hillary Clinton is trying to promote this crazy idea. … I think it speaks to Hillary’s need to try to explain, perhaps to herself, why her campaign was not successful.”

(h/t WFB)

