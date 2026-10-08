Sanders: H-1B Program, Other Programs Have ‘Been Greatly Abused’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) stated that the H-1B visa program “has been greatly abused, and other immigration programs as well.”

Host Kaitlan Collins asked, “You criticized Microsoft back in July because they’re cutting jobs, and that was part of what the announcement was today, in terms of where the administration was going. They’re barring them from bringing workers into the country, using an H-1B visa program to make it permanent. Is that a step you support, that the Trump administration is taking, Senator?”

Sanders answered, “Look, I think the H-1B program has been greatly abused, and other immigration programs as well. There are amusement parks. There are ski centers, ski resorts here in Vermont in the past, where you have people from all over the world [who] are teaching kids how to ski. You know what? People in Vermont can teach young people how to ski. So, we need a sensible immigration policy, not one which brings in people from around the world to replace American workers.”

Sanders also said that there should be a “path toward citizenship” for the “millions of undocumented workers…who are doing enormously important work.”

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