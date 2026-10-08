Video: Willie Nelson Endorses Democrat James Talarico for Texas Senate

Country music legend and Democrat donor Willie Nelson has endorsed radical, left-wing James Talarico, the Democrat nominee for U.S. Senate in Texas.

Nelson provided a video to the Houston Chronicle in which he says Talarico is “a good man, who will be a good senator for the state of Texas.”

The endorsement is far from sudden for Nelson. The Always on My Mind singer appeared on stage with Talarico during Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic in Austin.

Nelson also has a very long history of donating to Democrats. In 2020, he headlined Joe Biden’s $100,000 per person fundraiser.

Before that he performed at a Beto O’Rourke rally and was a strong supporter of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. And he has donated to a long list of other Democrat candidates. Nelson has been politically active for open borders and pot legalization.

The “On the Road Again” singer also got crosswise with the IRS when he neglected to pay $16.7 million in income taxes. In November of 1990, the IRS seized nearly all of Nelson’s property and assets over $16.7 million in unpaid taxes. The star took three years to settle with the taxing agency for $9 million.

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