Muslim leftist Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Abdulrahman El-Sayed claimed in a debate in Grand Rapids on Thursday that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is “terrorizing our streets.”

The debate moderator, longtime political reporter and senior journalist for WOOD TV8, Rick Albin, asked: “You’ve made your position clear. You want to abolish ICE. Let me give you a scenario. If an undocumented immigrant in Michigan commits a violent crime, serves a sentence, and has a deportation order, under your system, would he be deported?”

“Yes. But you don’t have to do that by violating the whole Constitution in the way that ICE has been enabled to do by this rogue administration. ICE right now is not about immigration enforcement. ICE is about terrorizing our streets,” El-Sayed replied.

El-Sayed referenced the ICE-involved shootings in Minneapolis resulting in the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

“They killed two people,” he said. “… I think we can go back to an era like INS [Immigration and Naturalization Service] when we enforced immigration policy at the edge of the Constitution, and we respected the Constitution in doing it. But I also think we need a pathway to citizenship for folks who are stuck in limbo right now.”

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He went on to claim that the current administration is not funding and keeping the southern border safe. The federal government notably announced in September that there have been 16 months of zero releases at the southern border, continuing the unprecedented trend of historically low border crossings. The sustained decline hit levels not seen in over three decades, and confirmed daily apprehensions were down 94 percent from the Biden administration. President Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” also allotted $46.5 billion to a “smart border wall.”

“You’ve got this tough guy attitude to immigration that’s not keeping us safe,” El-Sayed claimed. “In fact, it’s terrorizing folks in our streets. It’s not funding the southern border, which needs to be kept safe. But what it is doing — it’s weaponizing an agency of the government at the tune of Donald Trump and his goons.”

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.