DC Studios Boss James Gunn Feuds with Social Media User Asking ‘Who the F**k Asked for a Clayface Movie’

DC Studio boss James Gunn entered a war of words, feuding with fans critical of the studio’s upcoming movie Clayface.

Gunn struck back at a Threads user who wondered why the studio was focusing on the film and wrote “who the fuck asked for a Clayface movie.”

The Superman director answered the question by asking who ever asked for nearly any other hit film, The Wrap reported.

“Who tf asked for Back to the Future? Casablanca? There’s Something About Mary? Pan’s Labyrinth? Fury Road? Weapons? The Matrix?” he replied. “Although it may seem like it, Hollywood isn’t a place where the only way to make a movie is the public voting on what IP they want to see that they’ve seen countless times before.”

“Sometimes someone — in this case initially Mike Flanagan and then James Watkins and Hossein Amini — were inspired by a relatively little known fictional character and crafted what I believe is a very special story around that character,” he continued. “I’d take that inspiration a thousand times over some writer trying to make a buck by writing a listless screenplay about a majorly popular character he or she has no passion or feel for.”

Clayface follows the story of a lesser-known Batman villain who can morph his face to appear like anyone he wants. But the coming film seems to be taking the character into R-rated horror territory by featuring a main character who suffers from the gruesome consequences of an experimental procedure meant to fix his disfigured face.

The film is set for release on October 23rd 2026.

Clayface will become the fourth entry in Gunn’s DC universe of films, behind the 2025 release of Superman, which was followed by the box office bomb of Supergirl, and the streaming series, Lanterns.

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