U.S. Senate candidates Abdul El-Sayed (D-MI) and Mike Rogers (R-MI) apparently did not stop debating each other Thursday during a commercial break as the pair faced off in a debate.

Host Rick Albin, who moderated the debate, revealed what happened after the commercial ended and the program resumed, according to WLNS.

“Welcome back to everyone watching across the country and News Nation, and we welcome the candidates back,” he said, adding, “I wanna take a quick aside and tell you that in 30 years of doing debates, I’ve never seen it continue during the commercial, but it did. Let’s get right to our next question.”

The debate came as voters are preparing to head to the polls for the midterm elections in November.

In a social media post Thursday evening, Rogers warned voters about El-Sayed.

“Abdul’s bought off by the Soros family, big corporations, Chuck Schumer, and registered terrorist organizations. We can’t let this conman anywhere near the Senate,” he wrote:

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) recently told Breitbart News that El-Sayed is the most extreme candidate in the midterms based on “sheer jihadist credentials,” the outlet reported October 1.

The article continued:

El-Sayed, who is running against Republican Mike Rogers, has claimed he is “not a socialist,” although he is running on a platform backed by socialist lawmakers Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI). He has also campaigned with far-left streamer Hasan Piker, who claimed America “deserved 9/11.” A Senate counterterrorism expert warned in August at a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee hearing on Muslim Brotherhood threats in the U.S. that El-Sayed’s candidacy “raises homeland security concerns because of family ties to Muslim Brotherhood-linked groups and connections to a Midwest voter-engagement organization the expert said is tied to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR),” Fox News reported.

A recent poll showed a majority of Michigan voters viewed El-Sayed unfavorably, according to Breitbart News.