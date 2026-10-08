DHS: Criminal Alien Gang Member Shot by ICE Officer, Organized Protests Erupt

Department of Homeland Security officials report that a criminal illegal alien with a history of violence and dangerous gang affiliations was shot on Thursday afternoon by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer. The Dominican national was arrested by the NYPD on December 23 but was released a few days later “by reckless Democrat sanctuary policies that put American lives at risk,” DHS officials stated.

At approximately 4 p.m. local time on Thursday, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers attempted to arrest a Dominican national with a violent criminal history. DHS officials report that during the targeted operation and attempted arrest, an ICE officer discharged his weapon, shooting and wounding the illegal alien.

Officials report that the Dominican national had a previous conviction for grand larceny. In addition, his record includes multiple arrests for assault, robbery, possession of drugs, and weapons charges. DHS stated he is a member of the violent Trinitarios gang — the same gang that shot and brutally killed a CBP officer in 2024.

During the Biden border crisis and lax enforcement policies, NYPD officers arrested the man again. Sanctuary city policies of New York City led to his release onto the streets a few days later, the report on social media by DHS officials revealed.

Following the shooting, ICE officers rendered aid to the criminal alien. He is reportedly alive at a local hospital.

“When dangerous illegal aliens are released back onto the streets by radical sanctuary politicians, our officers are forced to make arrests at large in the community in unpredictable and dangerous environments,” DHS officials stated. “Our officers should not have to risk their lives, and innocent Americans should not have to face unnecessary danger, because sanctuary politicians refuse to cooperate with federal law enforcement.”

Shortly after the shooting, organized protesters arrived on the scene to disrupt the investigation and interfere with ICE officers.

NYPD officials confirmed the shooting took place in the Marble Hill neighborhood of the Bronx. They quickly added, “The NYPD was not involved in the incident.”

New York Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani felt it was important to add that there was a five-year-old child riding in the car with the violent, convicted illegal alien gang member.

With virtually no information on the shooting, the mayor said: “This is an unconscionable and incredibly serious situation.”

He repeated his call to “Abolish ICE.”

“Our thoughts are with the injured New Yorker and his family tonight,” the sanctuary city mayor stated. “We are praying for his recovery.”